PHOENIX, under new coach Willy Wilson, is joining three other PBA ball clubs in a showdown in Davao to jumpstart the buildup for the pro league’s 50th season.

It will be Mr. Wilson’s baptism of fire for the Fuel Masters, who will face NLEX, Converge and Blackwater in the 40th Kadayawan Invitational Basketball Tournament between Aug. 21 and 24.

The Fuel Masters finished third in last year’s edition behind champion Rain or Shine and runner-up La Salle and improving on that should set the tone right for the Wilson era.

The 45-year-old former La Salle standout, given the mantle after previous stints as a Phoenix player, big man skills coach and assistant coach, believes the Jason Perkins-led Fuel Masters can compete as the current roster stands.

“We have a lot of talent on the roster,” Mr. Wilson said on One Sports’ Play by Play program.

“I think we have the best power forward in the PBA today, the most complete, in Jason Perkins. And we have rising stars Tyler Tio, Ken Tuffin and Kai Ballungay. And then we got a whole bunch of good 3-and-D guys, Sean Manganti, Raffy Verano and guys like that and then some vets like RR Garcia and Jayjay Alejandro.

“So we have a good mix and a good combination of guys and it’s just them being able to work together, find out what it feels like to win together consistently. I think that’s the key,” he added.

Mr. Wilson admitted the need to fill in the center position to make his crew even more competitive.

“If you look at our lineup top to bottom, we’re really lacking that true center. Obviously we’re not going to get a June Mar Fajardo, but if we can get somebody that can at least give him a little bit of problems defensively then that would be very, very welcome to us,” he said.

The Fuel Masters will kick off action in the Kadayawan hoopfest on Thursday against the Bossing at 5 p.m. to be followed by the duel between the Road Warriors and the FiberXers at 7 p.m.

The four clubs will play in a single round-robin with the Top 2 fighting for the championship and the two others disputing third place on Aug. 24. — Olmin Leyba