THE GILAS PILIPINAS women U23 squad leads the roster for the inaugural Pilipinas United 3×3 League (PUL) this weekend at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

Back-to-back UAAP MVP Kacey dela Rosa of Ateneo will lead the fight for the Nationals against top local clubs like the Uratex Dream and Pilipinas Aguilas.

Maurice Lacroix of Japan, Harimau Black and Yellow of Malaysia, Hanoi 3×3 By Amigos and Singapore’s Jumpshot are also in the fray.

The tournament is part of Gilas’ preparations for the 2025 FIBA U23 3×3 World Cup in September in China after winning the Asia Pacific 1 Division in June.

Joining Ms. Dela Rosa are Kristine Cayabyab, Cheska Apag and Elaine Etang for also a shot at the $3,000 cash prize in the tourney, backed by Smart and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas.

Meanwhile, 12 teams slug it out in the men’s division led by Celebrity David Licauco’s Taho Story A, powerhouse Half Court Group (Hoopjeep), Sidney Onwubere’s YouGuard and dunker David Carlos’ Activate Sports.

AMG Physical Therapy Clinic, Smile 360 Dental Clinic, Solaris and Taho Story B are the other local teams duking it out against international teams Ninja Airs and SBB from Japan, Dame Dolla of Vietnam and Kuala Lumpur of Malaysia.

At stake is a $5,000 cash prize plus a ticket to the FIBA 3×3 Kaohsiung Challenger in October for the champion squad, with the top local team earning a spot in the FIBA 3×3 Manila Challenger spot in September.

“Passion fuels every drive, every shot, every hustle, while purpose brings us together to create new avenues for athletes to unite communities and to push Philippine basketball to even greater heights,” PUL commissioner Eric Altamirano said in the league announcement. — John Bryan Ulanday