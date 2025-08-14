Olan set to coach Lady Bulldogs as Dimaunahan quits

LONG-TIME deputy Da Olan is set to inherit the mighty women’s basketball program of National University (NU) in the UAAP following the surprise resignation of head coach Aris Dimaunahan.

There’s still no official announcement from the Lady Bulldogs but sources closely monitoring the situation disclosed that it’s Mr. Olan who would succeed the coaching reins for Season 88 next month.

Mr. Dimaunahan, a recipient of the Collegiate Press Corps (CPC) Women’s Basketball Coach of the Year award, will remain with the team as consultant as he shifts his focus as the lead assistant coach for Jeff Cariaso with Blackwater in the PBA, where he once served as chief tactician before replacing Pat Aquino in NU.

Mr. Olan, for his part, finally takes its turn at coaching the Lady Bulldogs, being loyal soldier since Mr. Aquino’s era marked by a six-peat championship peat and 96 straight wins in the UAAP as one of the greatest collegiate runs ever.

He will have deputies Julie Amos, Paul Du and Cams Escoto by his side and an intact championship core led by rising star Cielo Pagdulagan along with veterans Kristine Cayabyab, Angel Surada and Karl Ann Pingol as they aim to extend NU’s dominance in the UAAP.

Mr. Dimaunahan replaced Mr. Aquino in 2022 and completed a seven-peat with 108 straight wins for NU. The Lady Bulldogs lost the next one to University of Santo Tomas before a sweet redemption in Season 87 for Mr. Dimaunahan’s second title in three seasons.

The former PBA player Mr. Dimaunahan on Wednesday stepped down from his post as per his announcement and NU’s.

“The unbreakable bond and the relationship I had with all the players I coached and with the coaching staff I worked with will be the most important things I will carry and bring along with me,” said Mr. Dimaunahan.

“I will be forever grateful for all the moments we shared. The battles we’ve won not only in the court but more so outside of the hardwood will be kept in my heart and will stay in my mind. Thank you to all of my players for letting me coach the way I coached you. Y’all made me look like a man who knows how to coach this game of basketball.”

“Thank you, Coach Aris. From the huddles to the hardcourt, you’ve been a pillar of strength and inspiration for the NU Lady Bulldogs. From your years as assistant coach to leading us as head coach, your passion, discipline, and heart have shaped champions — not just in games, but in life,” said NU.

“You’ve been there in our battles, celebrated our victories, and stood tall in every challenge. Your legacy will forever be part of our story, and the lessons you’ve taught will live on in every Lady Bulldog who takes the court. Once a Lady Bulldog, always a Lady Bulldog. Thank you for the journey, the championships, and the unbreakable bond.” — John Bryan Ulanday