REIGNING champion De La Salle University (DLSU) got the brunt of Korea University’s revenge tour, absorbing a 95-85 defeat in the 2025 World University Basketball Series (WUBS) finals on Monday night at the Yoyogi National Stadium Second Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan.

The Green Archers started flat to stare at an early 8-27 deficit and never recovered despite multiple rallies to lose the WUBS title after winning it last year against the same team, 101-86.

Mike Phillips led with a double-double of 30 points and 12 rebounds while the dynamic duo of Kean Baclaan and Jacob Cortez added 18 and 13 points, respectively, in losing efforts.

La Salle trailed by as many as 27 points in the lopsided defeat after impressive wins in the first two rounds of the annual collegiate tourney featuring Asia’s eight champion squads.

The charges of coach Topex Robinson escaped past National Chengchi University of Chinese Taipei, 89-84, in the opening round before drubbing home bet Japan University Select Team, 88-75, in the semifinals.

This is La Salle’s final tourney in a long build-up to seek redemption in the UAAP Season 88 next month after also a runner-up finish to University of the Philippines.

But the Green Archers need to do it now without Kevin Quiambao, who’s playing for the Goyang Sono Skygunners in the Korean Basketball League (KBL), after he led the squad to the WUBS and UAAP title last year. — John Bryan Ulanday