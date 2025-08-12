THE Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) whipped Michole Sorela of the GenSan Warriors with a lifetime ban plus a fine worth P200,000 fine for deliberately punching Mindoro Tamaraws’ Jonas Tibayan in a heated match on Monday night at the Batangas City Coliseum.

Mr. Tibayan was sent to the nearest local hospital after suffering a broken jaw, busted lip, shoulder fracture and a concussion from the hard hit by Mr. Sorela out of nowhere midway through the third quarter.

He was later transferred to the New Era Hospital in Manila for further evaluation by Pola Mayor and team owner Jennifer Cruz (Ina Alegre) but the MPBL wasted no time deciding on the matter with a review and a swift verdict just hours after the unacceptable incident.

“We condemn the incident, and the MPBL won’t tolerate such actions. It compromises the player’s safety and taints the league’s image,” said MPBL Commissioner Kenneth Duremdes in a statement on Tuesday after the match that took the social media by storm.

“I’ve seen the worst (in basketball) and this is one of them. The league has the full authority to impose sanctions on this deplorable behavior.”

Reasons that prompted Mr. Sorela’s deliberate hit that happened at the 7:33 mark of the third period with GenSan holding a close 41-39 lead remained unknown.

Mr. Tibayan immediately crashed to the floor with blood spilling all over from his face after taking the gutsy punch and it took minutes before he was brought up to a stretcher out of the playing venue.

With now a lifetime ban, the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) which supervises all pro leagues like the MPBL is also expected to crack whip on Mr. Sorela with his professional license now in limbo.

Mr. Sorela’s lifetime ban and a P200K fine is now the harshest penalty ever by the MPBL ever after Germy Mahina of the Negros Muscovados was slapped with a P100,000 fine by the league and a lifetime ban by GAB.

Mindoro, inspired by a fallen comrade, went on to win the match, 76-72, behind Bambam Gamalinda’s 21 points to improve to 13-10, a game away from GenSan (13-9).

Wendell Comboy and Joseph Sedurifa added 16 and 12 points, respectively, while GenSan was led by Kyle Tolentino’s 21 points and 10 rebounds. — John Bryan Ulanday