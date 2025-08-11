Games on Tuesday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

4 p.m. – Chery Tiggo vs Cignal

6:30 p.m. – Creamline vs PLDT

CREAMLINE looks to add another championship while PLDT eyes its first as the two face off in the semifinals of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) on Tour at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Cool Smashers shoot for their eighth straight finals appearance and 15th overall while the High Speed Hitters gun for their breakthrough stint in the championship round where they will be assured of their best finish.

The dynastic franchise is also bent on adding title No. 11 to its massive trophy cabinet but they would have to weather the challenge of a PLDT side that is thirsting to win one.

PLDT will come into its 6:30 p.m. showdown boasting an unblemished record in six matches this conference including a 25-21, 25-21, 25-19 win over ZUS Coffee in the quarters that propelled it here.

In contrast, Creamline struggled early on when it dropped two of its five matches in Pool B before hurdling Farm Fresh, 25-19, 25-19, 26-24, in the quarters to advance to the semis.

But no matter what people say, the Cool Smashers have always found ways to sustain its magnificence conference after conference and year after year.

And expect the Cool Smashers to show the High Speed Hitters what the former have always done — persevere.

Also searching for a finals berth are Chery Tiggo and Cignal, which clash at 4 p.m. — Joey Villar