Matches on Wednesday

8:30 p.m. (Manila time) – Australia U-23 vs Timor Leste (Viet Tri Stadium)

8:30 p.m. (Manila time) – Philippines vs Myanmar (Lach Tray Stadium)

AUSTRALIA Under-23 dealt the Filipinas a 0-1 loss on Sunday in Vietnam, making the road to the Asean Women’s-MSIG Serenity Cup semifinals tougher for the defending champions.

Alana Jancevski bent a low shot into the opposite corner of the Philippine goal in first-half injury time then Chloe Lincoln stopped Hali Long’s potential equalizer as the Aussies rebounded from their opening nil-1 defeat to Myanmar and reignited their drive.

The Filipinas, who were dominant in their previous 7-0 shutout of Timor Leste, fell to a share of second with their conquerors at three points on a one-win, one-loss card behind Myanmar, which zoomed to the top of Group B with six after drubbing the Timorese, 3-0.

The setback put the Filipinas in a must-win against the Burmese on Wednesday as the race to the two tickets to the crossover semifinals reaches its conclusion.

“We have a very young group and I’m proud of the way they fought,” said coach Mark Torcaso of his crew, which has an average age of 22.

“I thought we could have gotten at least a draw. Unlucky (that) we conceded (late in the first half). But I think we could take a very positive step into next time against Myanmar.” — Olmin Leyba