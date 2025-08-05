THOUGH optimistic projections put ACL-hit Kai Sotto potentially returning as early as October, Gilas Pilipinas won’t be rushing the 7-foot-3’s reactivation in the next window.

Mr. Sotto is into his seventh month of rehab after undergoing surgery for the ACL tear he sustained while playing for his Japanese club Koshigaya Alphas in January.

“The Japan league is hoping he’ll be back in time in October to play. And if he’s back in October to play, maybe he’ll be available to us in November in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers,” said coach Tim Cone.

“But,” Mr. Cone was quick to add, “you don’t want to mess around with an ACL injury. So whatever time he needs, we’re certainly going to give him.”

Mr. Sotto himself didn’t give a timetable for his comeback.

“I’m just taking it day by day, making sure to get a little better than yesterday,” the 23-year-old slotman said when he joined the Nationals on the bench during their 103-98 win over the Macau Black Bears in a tuneup.

Initial plan was for Mr. Sotto to join the Gilas delegation in the FIBA Asia Cup in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to support the Nationals. But it fizzled out as he needed to continue his rehab in Japan.

In the meantime, June Mar Fajardo and Mr. Sotto’s replacement Japeth Aguilar have assumed primary big-man chores as Gilas embarks on the Aug. 5 to 17 Asia Cup.

The Nationals kicked off their bid Group D on Tuesday night (early Wednesday Manila time) against souped-up Chinese-Taipei. They’re set for a duel with another familiar foe, New Zealand, on Thursday, before wrapping up their group assignments against Iraq on Saturday.

Mr. Cone said the Justin Brownlee-led Gilas has prepared for the Continental meet as best as they could.

“We’ve done what we can as a (coaching) staff and now it’s on the players to go out there and really just play their game,” he said in an interview on One Sports a day before the Asia Cup opener. — Olmin Leyba