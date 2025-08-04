GET your squads ready as Red Bull Half Court returns to the Philippines. The 3-on-3 streetball tournament is the ultimate battlefield for rising local talent to prove their skills for a chance to represent the Philippines at the Red Bull Half Court World Final, set to take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in November.

Red Bull Half Court brings the fastest version of 3-on-3 streetball to players across the globe. In partnership with FILA and Spalding, Red Bull Half Court will hold qualifier rounds across five continents and over 20 participating countries, including South Africa, Norway, and Kosovo as the rookies.

Unlike traditional basketball, Red Bull Half Court games only take up half the court, with teams of three players. Games follow FIBA rules and are played with a regulation time of 10 minutes and a maximum of 21 points. Winners of each match are determined by who reaches the highest score within the regulation time or who reaches the maximum number of points first.

To add a surprising twist to the game, teams who accumulate the most scoring points across all games will receive the “Own the Court” bonus that will help them advance to the next stage. Making the game faster and more intense, 3-point shots can be made from two special circles located behind the arc.

Red Bull Half Court, in partnership with 7-Eleven, ups the intensity for its 2025 season in the Philippines with a new two-day competition structure for qualifier rounds. Regional qualifiers will take place in Davao on Aug. 30 and 31, Cebu on Sept. 13 and 14, and Manila on Sept. 27 and 28. Elimination rounds are set to take place on the first day, while the qualifier showdown will happen on the second day. Winning teams from each regional qualifier will advance to the Red Bull Half Court National Final in Manila, happening on Oct. 18, where each team, along with select wildcard teams, will face off for a chance to represent the Philippines at the Red Bull Half Court World Final in UAE.

To register, simply purchase four cans of Red Bull from any 7-Eleven store and upload the receipt upon signing up through the official Red Bull Half Court website. Registered teams automatically get a set of light and dark Red Bull Half Court jerseys.

Lace up and register for the Red Bull Half Court qualifiers today! Catch the first qualifier round in Davao on Aug. 30 and 31. Don’t miss the Red Bull Half Court National Final, happening in Manila on Oct. 18.