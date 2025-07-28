REIGNING champion University of the Philippines (UP) clobbered National University (NU) in a lopsided finale, 79-65, to clinch its third straight title in the PlayTime Cares Filoil EcoOil 18th Preseason Cup over the weekend at the Playtime Cares Filoil Centre in San Juan.

The Fighting Maroons dominated right off the bat and just went on cruise control the rest of the way for a three-peat in the country’s staple pre-season tourney featuring squads from the UAAP and NCAA.

UP became the first three-peat champion in Filoil history to take home the ECJ Perpetual Trophy, tying San Beda University for the second-most titles just behind De La Salle University with four championships.

Nigerian center Francis Nnoruka, the team’s new foreign student-athlete, collared 15 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and a block to lead the way for UP ahead of its title defense bid in the UAAP Season 88 in September.

Gerry Abadiano and Gani Stevens added 13 points each, Rey Remogat had eight while Reyland Torres and Harold Alarcon chipped in seven points apiece in the Fighting Maroons’ scattered onslaught.

Mr. Abadiano was named Finals MVP. He was joined by NU’s Jake Figueroa, La Salle’s Kean Baclaan, Santo Tomas’ Gelo Crisostomo and Letran’s Titing Manalili in the Mythical Team.

UP seized a 48-37 lead at the half, limited NU to just 12 points and led by as many as 21 points in the third to further prove its stature as the best collegiate team in the country today.

Mr. Figueroa (12) and Kenshin Padrones (10) served as the lone bright spots for the Bulldogs, who were the last Filoil champion in 2022 before UP emerged as the new dynasty.

Meanwhile, ace sniper Reinhard Jumamoy got a consolation prize for the Bulldogs by ruling the Hanes 3-Point Shootout with 14 points over La Salle’s Mason Amos and St. Benilde’s Ernest Daja for a P10,000 cash prize and gift pack. — John Bryan Ulanday