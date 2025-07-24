Game on Friday

(PhilSports Arena)

*SMB leads series, 3-2

7:30 p.m. – San Miguel vs TNT (Finals Game 6)

LOCKED and loaded for Game 6.

San Miguel Beermen (SMB) take their second shot at the PBA Season 49 Philippine Cup title that eluded the team on Wednesday, eager to finally end a string of heartaches that followed their last championship on Valentine’s Day 2024.

TNT takes the second step in a gutsy attempt to overturn a 1-3 deficit, unflinching despite navigating the homestretch of its quest for the final jewel to the rare grand slam with a depleted, limping crew.

With the stakes and emotions at their highest, the combatants fight for their respective agendas on Friday night in the sixth chapter of the race-to-four finale at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

The Tropang 5G, the reigning Governors’ Cup and Commissioner’s Cup kingpins, will earn a piece of history as they go to action for the 75th time this season, matching the high mark Alaska set in 1995.

But the most important record coach Chot Reyes and his troops want to hold at the end of the 7:30 p.m. duel is a 3-3 deadlock with SMB — with a sudden death Game 7 booked for Sunday.

“It’s been a very, very long season. The players are just playing on sheer grit and heart at this point,” said Mr. Reyes, whose team is dealing with more injuries with Poy Erram (hamstring) and Simon Enciso (orbital fracture) joining Jayson Castro and Rey Nambatac on sick bay.

“Whatever it takes, without Poy (Erram) and without Simon (Enciso), as long as we have five guys who can walk, we’re going to keep fighting,” Mr. Reyes vowed.

Resilient TNT, led by Brandon Ganuelas Roser, pulled one back at 2-3 with an 86-78 win in Game 5 that ended SMB’s three-game roll and thwarted the latter’s planned coronation night.

But the Beermen, who have been title-less since ruling the Season 48 Commissioner’s Cup, remain in high spirits.

“It’s a series and they’re a championship team and we knew they were going to fight back. They played a good game and we didn’t. They extended the series. We got another chance Friday and we’ll be ready,” said SMB veteran Chris Ross.

“We’ll put our best foot forward. We’ll make some adjustments and we’ll come out ready to play. Hopefully, we end it Friday. If not, we play again Sunday. But we got another chance on Friday and hopefully we play better.” — Olmin Leyba