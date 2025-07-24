AS DEBATES heighten over the future of online gaming in the Philippines, one truth is often overlooked: the industry plays a vital role in funding Filipino athletes’ journeys to the world’s biggest sporting stages. Companies like DigiPlus Interactive Corp., through its sports entertainment brand, ArenaPlus, have quietly fueled the dreams of Olympic hopefuls, making victories for the country possible.

The gaming industry, now under pressure from calls for tighter regulation or even prohibition, has quietly backed numerous national sports campaigns. Athletes like Eumir Marcial (boxing), Carlos Yulo (gymnastics), Scottie Thompson (basketball), have all benefited from sponsorships funded in part by gaming revenues, support that includes coaching, nutrition, overseas training, and exposure to world-class competition.