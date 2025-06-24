HONG KONG – With thousands watching from the shores of Victoria Harbour, the Philippine Dragon Boat Federation (PDBF) once again proved that Filipino grit and teamwork can go toe-to-toe with the best of the world — but their history with dragon boat racing goes back much further than this year’s podium finish.

Long before dragon boat became a Filipino sport, it was Hong Kong (HK) that first introduced it to the Philippines. Back in the 1980s, the country’s Olympic rowers were invited to race in Hong Kong — a turning point that would ignite the sport back home. “We didn’t even have dragon boat athletes back then — just Olympic rowers,” said Atty. Jay Pee Villanueva, PDBF president. “But we fell in love with the sport. Hong Kong even donated our very first boats. That’s how far our friendship goes,” he added.

Since then, the Philippines has returned year after year, becoming a regular in the Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races since 2006. For PDBF, each race — in many ways — is a homecoming.

Competing in the 2025 Sun Life Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races, the Philippine team paddled to a hard-fought silver medal in the 500m Women’s International Championship, along with five other strong finishes — keeping their three-year streak of podium placements since the event returned after the pandemic.

The regatta, one of the most prestigious in the sport, brought together more than 4,500 athletes from 12 countries. For the Filipino paddlers, it wasn’t just about chasing medals; it was about representing the country with heart, discipline, and unity.

“This wasn’t an easy win. We trained for months, pushed through injuries, and sacrificed time away from our families. But when we were out there, all we thought about was making the country proud,” Mr. Villanueva added.

Aside from the silver in the women’s championship, the team also landed third runner-up finishes in the Women’s Grand Championship, the Mixed International Championship, and the Open International Silver Cup. Their open and mixed crews were not far behind either, proving the team’s strength across the board.