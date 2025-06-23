TAGAYTAY — Just recently opened, the Tagaytay CT Velodrome will be broken in with its first major international race — the Asian Cycling Federation Championships.

“It was just confirmed Monday. We will host the Asian Championships next year,” said PhilCycling Chief and Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Abraham Tolentino during Monday’s inauguration of the country’s one and only velodrome or cycling track.

Mr. Tolentino got the nod straight from Asian Cycling Confederation President Dato’ Amarjit Singh Gill, who was the guest of honor in the ribbon cutting of the venue that is the exact replica of the Velodrome Suisse in Switzerland.

Mr. Singh Gill said he expects around 350 riders from 45 countries including China and Japan to see action in the race set March 25 to 31 next year.

Paris Olympics double gold winner Carlos Yulo, along with city Vice-Mayor Agnes Tolentino, Cavite Gov. Athena Tolentino and Cavite eighth district Congresswoman Aniela Tolentino and several national sports association officials, graced the event that was the culmination of a decades-long dream.

“It’s our dream since 20 years ago,” said the Tagaytay City mayor.

National team mainstays Ronald Oranza and Jermyn Prado were the first to ride on the brand new track using track bikes that the country borrowed from Thailand’s cycling association.

“We still don’t have (track) bikes so I borrowed two from Thailand,” said Mr. Tolentino, who also said PhilCycling is now starting to form a track team for the Southeast Asian Games in Thailand this December.

The event also coincided with the POC’s Olympic Day celebration that was highlighted by the awarding of scholarship grants from the International Olympic Committee’s Olympic Solidarity Movement.

Among the recipients of the grants were chess Grandmasters Daniel Quizon and Janelle Mae Frayna and gymnast Karl Eldrew Yulo, younger brother of Carlos. — Joey Villar