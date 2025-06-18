THE Philippine men’s football squad is set for more changes up top with key executive Freddy Gonzalez leaving this time.

Mr. Gonzalez relinquished his dual role as the Philippine Football Federation’s (PFF) senior national teams director and men’s national team manager on Wednesday, marking the departure of another vital cog of the program in the last two months.

Last May, Spanish coach Albert Capellas stepped down for undisclosed reasons, with his assistant Albert Cuadras temporarily taking over and eventually steering the Pinoy booters to a 2-2 draw with Tajikistan in last week’s AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers in Capas.

“This was a very difficult decision to make and one that required much reflection and introspection,” said Mr. Gonzalez in a statement. “Now is the time for me to focus on other pursuits and opportunities, both personal and professional.”

Assistant manager Mikkel Paris joined his boss in quitting from the team.

Under Mr. Gonzalez’s management that started in January last year, the squad has seen an influx of exciting young talents, carved a historic semifinal run in the Asean championship and made a promising start in the Asian Cup Qualifiers.

As he thanked Mr. Gonzalez for his contribution and dedication, PFF President John Gutierrez vowed to continue work to grow the program.

“The PFF remains fully committed to building upon the foundations laid for Philippine football. We assure the players that we will continue Fred’s (Gonzalez) framework for the national team, diligently ensuring our programs are well-supported and thriving,” he said.

“We are dedicated to providing every available resource, and with the support of football stakeholders, we look forward to continued progress and success for our national teams in the months and years ahead,” he added. — Olmin Leyba