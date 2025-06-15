IT did not take long for Alexandra “Alex” Eala to bounce back in a bid to prepare best for her main draw debut in the 2025 Wimbledon on June 30 to July 11 in London.

Following a quarterfinal exit in the Ilkley Open, Ms. Eala hacked out a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win against France’s Varvara Gracheva in the Nottingham Open qualifiers over the weekend in Great Britain.

Ms. Eala, Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) No. 77, recovered from a second-set meltdown to beat Ms. Gracheva, WTA No. 104, in two hours and barge into the finale of the qualifying round.

Up next for the 20-year-old Ms. Eala is WTA No. 87 Aica Todoni of Romania for a seat in the main draw. Ms. Todoni beat home bet Jodie Burrage, 7-6(2), 6-1.

Ms. Eala last week scored two wins in the nearby Ilkley before running out of gas against defending champion Rebecca Marino of Canada, 6-1, 0-6, 6(4)-7, in the quarterfinals.

She previously beat Filipina-Australian Lizette Cabrera, 7-6(4), 6-3, and Swiss bet Valentina Ryser, 6-1, 6-2 for a good warm-up heading to Wimbledon.

The Wimbledon will be the second straight Grand Slam tourney for Ms. Eala this year after barging into WTA’s elite Top 100 rankings to become eligible in all major main draws. — John Bryan Ulanday