Considering the highly touted Fever’s losing slate, even casual observers knew they needed a change — any change, really — to turn their season around. And, needless to say, the imperative was underscored all the more heading into their scheduled matchup yesterday; the league-leading Liberty were in town, and they needed to be at their level best if they aimed to stay competitive. Fortunately, there was one crucial turn of events in their favor: Starting point guard Caitlin Clark had been cleared to play without restriction following a lengthy absence due to a left quadriceps strain.

To say Clark’s return was a welcome development for the Fever would be to understate the obvious. In the 19 days she spent convalescing from her injury, the red, blue, and gold went a decidedly pedestrian two and three. And they were especially putrid in their last contest, scoring an anemic 58 points and posting fewer rebounds, assists, blocks, and steals than the host Dream. Clearly, they suffered from an identity crisis sans their roster’s foundational piece. Which was why all and sundry knew her mere presence would be a difference maker.

Creditably, Clark hit the ground running. She put up 14 markers in the first quarter, and then added 11 more in the second to eclipse her career high in a half. And when the adrenaline wore off and fresh legs gave way to rust, she went about directing traffic to get those around her involved as well. Her final tallies: 32 points on 55% shooting from the field, eight rebounds, and nine assists. She may have also had as many turnovers as three-point makes at seven, but it was evident that her vision and skill set transformed the Fever from mediocre to transcendent.

Up next for the Fever: a meeting with the lowly Sun in two days. Until then, there will be more time for the retooled lineup to get in sync. At stake is a spot in the Commissioner’s Cup Final, where the West’s best (either the Lynx or the Storm) will await. As head coach Stephanie White noted, “every single day, we take one step forward together. We’re building trust.” And, needless to say, Clark will be at the forefront of the campaign.

Anthony L. Cuaycong has been writing Courtside since BusinessWorld introduced a Sports section in 1994. He is a consultant on strategic planning, operations and human resources management, corporate communications, and business development.