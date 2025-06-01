It was, perhaps, only fitting that the Pacers had to go through the Knicks in order to claim a spot in the 2025 National Basketball Association Finals. They simply needed to upend their longtime rivals, who were just as deserving of the opportunity to vie for the conference championship. If nothing else, there was a singular joy to be found in history all but repeating itself; the only other time they were afforded the chance to take home the Larry O’Brien Trophy, it also took them six games to move past the blue and orange.

For the Pacers, there was no shortcut. And although the best-of-seven affair wound up one match short of going all the way, it’s fair to argue that they survived as much as thrived. True, they benefited from no small measure of good fortune in taking the measure of both the initially favored Bucks and the top-seed Cavaliers. Even as a spate of injuries handicapped their opponents, however, there was to be no denying the manner in which they made the most of their chances. The message was clear: They were ready and able for any and all challenges coming their way.

Needless to say, the Pacers deserve credit for using their momentum to get the jump on the Knicks. They didn’t just take homecourt advantage in the East finals by winning Game One; they consolidated it with another triumph in hostile territory. And every time Tom Thibodeau’s charges seemed to be on the verge of clawing back, they stepped up; the last two outings at Gainbridge Fieldhouse were particularly reflective of their unshakable resolve. And through it all, they established their superiority off a masterclass in coaching by Rick Carlisle; no one else could have had the chutzpah — and the capability — to go 11 deep under pressure.

Now, the Pacers face their toughest assignment yet; they head into the Finals as heavy underdogs versus the dominant Thunder. If there’s anything the war of attrition they just went through did, through, it’s toughen them up for the battles to come. Precisely because the Knicks were a tough out, they can contend with confidence that they have the tools to succeed. Forget the seemingly overwhelming odds. Never mind the supposed talent disparity. As far as they’re concerned, the hardware is theirs to lose.

Anthony L. Cuaycong has been writing Courtside since BusinessWorld introduced a Sports section in 1994. He is a consultant on strategic planning, operations and Human Resources management, corporate communications, and business development.