ASIAN Games gold medalist Annie Ramirez saved the best for last, delivering the Philippines lone gold medal in the 9th Asian Jiu-jitsu Championships in Amman, Jordan recently

The 34-year-old Ms. Ramirez, who is also a former Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games gold winner, repeated over Kazakh Galina Duvanova in a master class of a performance to rule the women’s -57-kilogram class.

She also ran roughshod over South Korean Lee Yu Jin, Mongolian Narankhishig Baasanjargal and Uzbek Shakhzoda Azatova on her way to the golden moment.

It was a reprise of Ms. Ramirez’s domination of Ms. Duvanova in the Hangzhou Asiad finals three years ago.

It was also Ms. Ramirez’s second gold in the event after reigning supreme two years back in Bangkok, Thailand.

“It feels surreal,” said Ms. Ramirez on social media.

It was the country’s one and only mint in the event after bagging two silver from Kaila Napolis (women’s -52kg) and Dylan Chrystle Valmores (women’s +70kg) and five bronzes from Kimberly Anne Custodio (women’s -45kg), Joanne Pauline Tan (women’s -70kg), Carlo Angelo Peña (men’s -56kg), Santino Luis Luzuriaga (men’s -62kg), and Baby Jhen Buzon (women’s -52kg).

This was part of the preparation by Ms. Ramirez and the national team for the World Games set this August in Chengdu, China. — Joey Villar