FILIPINO boxing talent Mark Ashley Fajardo continued to show he has what it takes to become big someday after he overwhelmed Ukrainian Nikita Pohozhyi, 4-1, on Tuesday to barge into the semifinals of the Thailand Open in Bangkok.

The 20-year-old 2024 ASBC Elite Men and Women Championships bronze winner was impressive in his destruction of Mr. Pohozhyi to ensure himself of at least a podium finish in the men’s 65-kilogram class.

He will face Thai Pidnuch Khunatip, who pulled the rug from under Uzbek Sayat Ilyasov, 5-0, in the semis scheduled tonight.

Mr. Fajardo also joined countryman Riza Pasuit in the semis where the latter tackles Kazakh Viktoriya Grafeyeva in the women’s 60kg class.

The two were the country’s last hopes to strike gold in the weeklong event that is being used by the Philippine team as part of its preparation for the Southeast Asian Games in Thailand this December.

“This is our first team,” said Association of Boxing Alliances of the Philippines secretary-general Marcus Manalo. — Joey Villar