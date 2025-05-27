IN A MOVE intended to make them more competitive moving forward, the pacesetting Magnolia Hotshots fortified their roster with the addition of versatile forward William Navarro from NorthPort.

The Hotshots sealed a trade with the Batang Pier to acquire the 6-foot-6 Mr. Navarro in exchange for forward Calvin Abueva, guard Jerrick Balanza and their Season 51 second round draft pick.

The deal was approved by the PBA on Tuesday.

Mr. Navarro, who averaged 20.57 points, 10.57 rebounds, 1.86 assists, and 1.14 steals in the Philippine Cup, injects fresh legs, height and all-around skills to Magnolia’s veteran-youth combo Mark Barroca, Paul Lee, Ian Sangalang, Jerom Lastimosa and Zav Lucero.

The Hotshots (7-1) are aiming to end a seven-year drought and go all the way to the crown after a strong start in the season-ending conference.

Mr. Abueva left Magnolia after four years and joined his fourth PBA team in NorthPort (1-6). For Mr. Balanza, it will be a homecoming as he previously played for the Batang Pier in 2022. — Olmin Leyba