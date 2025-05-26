LAOAG CITY — Chrishia Mae Tajarros of Tanauan National High School did not travel from Leyte all the way here for more than 800 miles to settle for another bridesmaid finish in the secondary girls’ 3,000-meter run.

On a torrid Sunday morning here, the vengeful Eastern Visayas bet this time pretty much had a coronation run by blazing through the coveted first gold medal unopposed in the 2025 Palarong Pambansa at the Ferdinand E. Marcos Memorial Stadium (FEMMS).

The incoming Grade 9 student ran like a grizzled cheetah among a herd of lost sheep by completing the 7.5-lap, 3,000m race in 10 minutes and 18.6 seconds, thanks to a breakaway in the first 400 meters alone.

There was no looking behind for Ms. Tajarros, who braided her long hair last year for a serious redemption bid, with her closest peers Mary Mae Magbanua of CARAGA (10:48.4) and Nathalei Faye Miguel of host Ilocos (10:50.4) coming in more than 30 seconds after.

A swimmer-turned-trackster, she ran extra miles and laps — literally and figuratively — on the entire 28-strong contingent and in the process avenged her silver feat behind now-college student Asia Abucay Paraase of Lapu-Lapu City in her debut last year in Cebu Palaro.

Ms. Tajarros’ tears, however, weren’t only due to the euphoria of glory. It stemmed from hunger of breaking the Palaro record of 10:03.4 set by her idol Meagay Niñura of Davao Region in 2016 Palaro in Legazpi, Albay for an ultimate Olympic goal down the road.

“I prepared to break the record,” added the eldest daughter of proud fish vendors in San Miguel, Leyte, who will run for a second gold medal in her pet event 1,500m on Thursday.

Like from her roots in Visayas, Ms. Tajarros is still a thousand miles away from her ultimate dream — making it to the Olympics and becoming an astronaut. One way or another, count her to make a run for it.

Ms. Tajarros’ win was followed by Efosa John Paul Aguinaldo’s victory in secondary boys’ long jump with 6.90m to make it two quick gold mints for Eastern Visayas for an early medal race lead.

Bicol’s Courtney Jewel Trianga ruled the secondary girls’ discus throw (36.72m), Sam Garcia of CALABARZON reigned in elementary girls’ discus throw (33.97m) while Northern Mindanao’s Khint Gimarangan, with 5.50m, captured the gold in elementary boys’ long jump. — John Bryan Ulanday