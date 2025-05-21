UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas (UST) extended its reign with yet another general championship in UAAP Season 87 and in the process inherited the hosting torch from the University of the Philippines (UP) for Season 88 at the closing ceremony on Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Proving their staple as the best collegiate sports program across all disciplines, the Growling Tigers ruled the overall race in the collegiate and high school divisions for the record-extending eighth and ninth consecutive season, respectively.

“It only shows the continued dominance ng sports program in UAAP,” said Fr. Rodel Cansancio, OP, Director of the UST Institute of Physical Education and Athletics.

“It will continue to serve as a challenge for all of us to do better next season.”

The Growling Tigers’ championship was followed by the ceremonial turnover of hosting duties from University of the Philippines President Angelo “Jijil” Jimenez, chairman of UAAP Season 87, to UAAP Season 88 chairman and Very Rev. Fr. Richard G. Ang, OP of Santo Tomas.

Overall, it’s the 48th general title for Santo Tomas in the seniors and 24th in the juniors division for the most in 87 seasons of the country’s premier academic league.

The Growling Tigers collected 346 points in the collegiate behind eight championships while the Tiger Cubs amassed 313 points in high school built on 11 titles.

Santo Tomas ruled collegiate men’s beach volleyball, men’s chess, women’s tennis, men’s and women’s table tennis, poomsae, men’s judo, and women’s fencing. Overall, the school placed in the podium of 24 out of 31 seniors disciplines.

The Tiger Cubs then won the boys’ and girls’ 5-on-5 basketball, girls’ 3×3 basketball, boys’ volleyball, boys’ beach volleyball, boys’ and girls’ table tennis, boys’ and girls’ swimming, boys’ football, and boys’ athletics including a podium in 23 of 24 events.

UP (269) and De La Salle University (261) placed second and third, respectively, in the collegiate race while La Salle-Zobel (167) and National University (NU)-Nazareth School (155), in order, completed the podium in the high school division.

Meanwhile, Woman FIDE Master Ruelle Canino of Far Eastern University (FEU)-Diliman and jin Chelsea Tacay of UST were named the UAAP Season 87 Individual Athletes of the Year.

Liam Salangsang of FEU-Diliman, David Andrei Dungo of La Salle and Kacey dela Rosa of Ateneo de Manila University were recognized as UAAP Season 87 Team Athletes of the Year.

Also feted were the top athlete-scholars in James Paulo Javinal and Shaina Nitura of Adamson University, Liaa Margarette Amoguis and Joaquin Custodio of Ateneo de Manila University, Pi Durden Wangkay and Shane Francine Lugay of La Salle, Liam Salangsang and Susan Ramadan of FEU, Vilmarie Toos and Clarence Sarza of NU, Nina Canlas and Leah Jane Lopez of University of the East, Olympia Ducanes and Hye Jun Lee of UP, as well as Iana Sotaridona and Keziah Chua of UST. — John Bryan Ulanday