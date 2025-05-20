Games on Wednesday

(Ynares Center Antipolo)

5 p.m. — Meralco vs Blackwater

7:30 p.m. — Rain or Shine vs TNT

TNT seeks to continue its resurgence without Rey Nambatac while Rain or Shine aims to catch another big fish as they lock horns on Wednesday in the PBA Philippine Cup in Antipolo.

Mr. Nambatac, hero of the Tropang 5G’s Commissioner’s Cup triumph, sustained a groin injury in their 101-84 romp over Meralco and will be out for four to six weeks.

This leaves Simon Enciso and Brian Heruela with main playmaking chores as TNT (3-3) eyes to extend its streak to a fourth game in the 7:30 p.m. duel with ROS (4-2) at the Ynares Center.

“Rey (Nambatac) is a huge part of our team, he does so many things for us. (His absence) is another challenge for us moving forward,” coach Chot Reyes said of Mr. Nambatac, who famously stepped up when Jayson Castro suffered a season-ending knee injury last conference and helped them to a twin kill.

Yeng Guiao, whose charges are riding the crest of back-to-back victories, including a 119-105 takedown of erstwhile unbeaten Magnolia (6-1).“But we still have to be ready (against TNT),” he said.

After a fumbling 0-3 start, Mr. Reyes’ troops have rediscovered their spunk and pumped life into their grand slam bid with a string of wins.

“We’re seeing definite improvements on both sides of the ball — defense and offense — and we’ve just gone through the first half of our schedule,” said Mr. Reyes. “Admittedly, I wanted a better record than this, but we can’t complain with 3-3 given the way we started.”

Meanwhile, the defending champion Bolts (3-5) look to stop the bleeding against Blackwater (1-4) in a duel of teams on a two-game skid.

The Bolts, though, will have to pull this off without defensive cornerstone Cliff Hodge, who will serve his one-game suspension in the 5 p.m. match as an offshoot of his dangerous foul on Magnolia’s Zav Lucero last week.

“Cliff (Hodge) is a big part of what we do, he’s our anchor,” said Meralco mentor Luigi Trillo. “So hopefully, the others can make up for it collectively.” — Olmin Leyba