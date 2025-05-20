HONG KONG — The Philippine Dragon Boat Federation (PDBF) is back in action and ready to make waves at the Sun Life Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races -— a flagship sports extravaganza co-organized by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB). This event is part of the Hong Kong Cultural Beat campaign to showcase the city’s extraordinary lineup of traditional festivals and cultural events.

The event takes place from 31 May to 8 June and will transform Tsim Sha Tsui East Promenade into a day-and-night dragon boat carnival, featuring a festive Dragon Boat Food Lane and festive photo spots themed after the Panda Friends at the Ocean Park Hong Kong. A Beer Garden, Race Broadcast Viewing Zones, and world-class acrobatic performances by Cirque du Soleil will also add to the fun of the dragon boat races.

The dragon boat races will be more fiercely contested than ever this year, with more than 190 teams and over 4,500 athletes competing in 19 races on 7 and 8 June, surpassing last year’s impressive turnout. Elite dragon boat teams from 12 countries and regions, including Hong Kong, Mainland, Macau, Taiwan, Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, The Philippines, The United Arab Emirates, Canada, and first-time participants Egypt and Qatar, will paddle for glory in Victoria Harbor.

The PDBF, a returning challenger from last year, expressed their determination to improve this year and bring home the glory to the Philippines. Having placed second runner up at the Women’s Grand Championship in the Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races last year, the PDBF is gearing up for a comeback that’s stronger than ever.

“It’s a fact that we’ve struggled against stronger teams in the past, but we believe that our members can rise to the occasion and finish on the podium this year once more. If we can aim for the win, we definitely will,” said Marcia Cristobal from the PDBF. “Getting ready for the competition was a turbulent journey, especially coming off fresh from the Macau dragon boat competitions, but the ladies’ team this year has grit beyond measure. With every opportunity given to us, we will respond and give our best to bring pride and honor to our country,” she added.

HKTB Executive Director Mr Dane Cheng said, “We have taken innovation to new heights this year by transforming the Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races into an immersive day-and-night dragon boat carnival. The event offers visitors and locals a blend of cultural activities and celebrations steeped in Hong Kong’s east-meets-west heritage, enriching the city’s potential for mega-event tourism.