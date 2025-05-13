Games on Wednesday

(Mall of Asia Arena)

12:30 p.m. – Awarding Ceremony (men’s)

1 p.m. – NU vs FEU (men’s finals)

4:30 p.m. – Awarding Ceremony (women’s)

5 p.m. – DLSU vs NU (women’s finals)

NATIONAL University (NU) goes for the kill against De La Salle University (DLSU) in Game 2 to usher in a new dynasty in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Game time is at 5 p.m. with the NU Lady Bulldogs wanting no let-up after a Game 1 brilliance that propelled them one step closer to a back-to-back title feat and a third title in four seasons in which they made the finals every time.

A dynasty in the making -— at the expense of La Salle’s winning legacy — it is for NU but not without taking care of business first in the potential clincher even before its establishment.

NU, tagged the heavy favorite even in the pre-season, lived to that lofty billing by whipping La Salle in the opener, 25-17, 25-21, 13-25, 25-17, behind the troika of Bella Belen, Alyssa Solomon and rising star Vange Alinsug.

A win by the NU Lady Bulldogs, in the process, could also gift the senior duo of Mmess. Belen and Solomon a fitting swan song with three titles apiece as they transition to the pros.

And that would not be handed to them on a silver platter by the vengeful DLSU Lady Spikers, warned Ms. Belen.

Ms. Belen, who’s also poised to win her second straight MVP and third overall for most in UAAP history in the awarding ceremonies at 4:30 p.m.

La Salle, for its part, will not go down without a swing especially under the watch of Ramil de Jesus in his 21st finals appearance, promising to unleash a last ace up on their sleeves to force a winner-take-all duel.

Angel Canino and Shevana Laput have been tasked to lead the retaliation to keep the 12-time champion Lady Spikers’ title redemption alive since beating the Lady Bulldogs in Season 85 to deny them a three-peat.

Far Eastern University (FEU) eyes the same mission as NU in the men’s play, seeking to end the Bulldogs’ four-peat reign at 1 p.m. for their first title since Season 74 (2012). Awarding is set at 12:30 p.m. — John Bryan Ulanday