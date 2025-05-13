For a while there, it appeared as if the Celtics would keep the streak of road victories in their semifinal-round series against the Knicks going. That they needed to prevail yesterday was an understatement, and they certainly played with a sense of urgency for the better part of two and a half quarters. The double-digit lead they put up early on the strength of an outstanding effort spearheaded by six-time All-Star Jayson Tatum remained midway through the third period, and there was little to suggest they would not continue to keep the pace for the rest of the match.

Until, that is, the Knicks finally got things to go their way with unrelenting drive. They put the clamps on defense with their trademark hustle and physicality, daring the Celtics to take long or contested — or, often, both — threes and subsequently getting the percentages to go their way. They knew the green and white could not resist the temptation of haymakers even when shots were not falling, and they made sure to consolidate their excellent coverage by securing the rebounds.

Not coincidentally, the Knicks were likewise actively scouring for offensive boards. And the gamble paid off, as the preferential option provided them with 13 more field goal attempts. It helped, of course, that they translated the extra possessions to 12 more baskets off a higher percentage. This gap negated the additional 10 markers the Celtics got from a whopping 26 free throws. That said, the latter may well have kept the scores close were they in the least bit inclined to modify their strategy given the increasing number of blanks they were shooting as the hosts made a run. Instead, stubbornness ruled the day, resulting in a debilitating setback for them.

The Knicks are now up three and one in the series, an unexpected development in the face of their opponents’ supposed superiority. And, it must be said, they’re on the cusp of upsetting the defending champions because head coach Tom Thibodeau has notably run rings around Celtics counterpart Joe Mazzulla. Granted, Clutch Player of the Year awardee Jalen Brunson delivered the goods anew. Still, he knew well enough to get them to leverage their isolation-heavy predilections with crisp passes, enabling such notables as Mikal Bridges, Karl-Anthony Towns, and OG Anunoby to make timely hits.

Now, the Celtics have a dilemma. True, they’ll be hosting Game Five in front of 19,156 rabid fans. On the other hand, they could well be doing so without Tatum, who suffered a non-contact lower leg injury and had to be helped off the court yesterday. Which means Mazzulla will have to earn his keep. Needless to say, he can’t have his charges do the same things that now have them staring at elimination. Else, he runs the risk of losing yet again, and for good.

POSTSCRIPT: The National University Nazareth School proudly claimed both the boys’ and girls’ championships at the National Basketball Association Rising Stars Invitational Philippines Qualifiers, following impressive wins over De La Salle College Antipolo and the University of Santo Tomas. The finals were held last Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

With these victories, the NUNS Bullpups and Lady Bullpups are set to represent the Philippines at the NBA Rising Stars Invitational. The league’s first-ever regional high school basketball tournament will take place in Singapore on June 25 to 29, and will feature top boys’ and girls’ teams from 11 Asia-Pacific countries and territories.

Anthony L. Cuaycong has been writing Courtside since BusinessWorld introduced a Sports section in 1994. He is a consultant on strategic planning, operations and human resources management, corporate communications, and business development.