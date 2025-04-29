Mervin Corpuz podium fi nish sends him to second overall

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan — When Santy Barnachea won his second title in the defunct Ronda Pilipinas nine years ago, he mentioned in passing a nephew that he thought could become a champion cyclist like himself someday

That boy’s name was Mervin Corpuz and that day may come any day now.

Displaying the same raw power and brilliance that won Mr. Barnachea two Tour titles and two Ronda crowns, Mr. Corpuz posted his second podium finish in Stage Six on Tuesday to jump from fifth to second overall in the MPTC Tour of Luzon: Great Revival.

The 27-year-old Metro Pacific Tollways Drivehub (MPTD) bet was just behind eventual stage winner Muhammad Zahun Wahhi of Malaysia Pro Cycling and barely ahead of No. 3 7-Eleven Roadbike Philippines’ Rench Michael Bondoc in three hours, 31 minutes and 12 seconds.

The three were part of the 14-man lead pack that broke loose early in San Jose, Tarlac and rode a long, long stretch of flat roads amid the scorching heat before breaking up in the final 200 meters where they were met by a loud-cheering massive crowd in Maramba Boulevard.

That spectacular show of force by Mr. Corpuz sent him flying straight to No. 2 in the general classification race with an aggregate time of 17:43:30, or just less than two minutes behind race leader Joo Dae Yeong of Gapyeong Cycling Team of South Korea, who has a total clocking of 17:41:34.

Mr. Corpuz chopped around three minutes off the two-time South Korean national champion’s lead before the stage and should be in legitimate title contention entering the final two stages — on Wednesday’s 15.2-km Lingayen-Labrador Stage Seven Individual Time Trial and on Thursday’s 177.54-km Lingayen-Baguio Stage Eight where they would face the dreaded mountain passes of Benguet.

“I followed uncle Santy when I graduated from high school. I was in the varsity basketball team back then and would have been a seaman if I stayed in school,” said Mr. Corpuz, whose big size was nearly the same body type that Mr. Barnachea has.

But I really wanted to be a champion like my uncle, so I took my bike and followed him,” he added.

Good thing he did.

“I can see myself in him (Mr. Corpuz) and he has a chance to win this Tour if plays his cards right,” said the 49-year-old Mr. Barnachea, who is coach and director of MPTD.

Mr. Wahhi, 27, stole some of the spotlight by topping the stage, his 10th as a pro.

“It was very tough. I tried to survive the hard climbs and broke loose in the last 200 m,” said the Kuala Lumpur native, who is considered the top sprinter in Malaysia on Wednesday.

While Mr. Corpuz took a major leap, Standard Insurance’s Ronald Oranza had a free fall, skidding from second overall down to 13th, or more than four and a half minutes off the pace, that dealt a massive blow to his ambitious title bid.

Mercifully for the Navymen, Jeremy Lizardo and vintage Jan Paul Morales stormed to the contention and leapt to third and fifth with times of 17:44:01 and 17:44:20, respectively.

Another MPTD rider, Jonel Carcueva likewise made a big jump and was now at No. 4 with a 17:44:06 while rounding out the top 10 were 7-Eleven’s Rench Michael Bondoc (17:44:28), Victoria Sports’ Nichol Pareja (17:44:28), Exodus Army’s Emmanuel Dave Montemayor (17:44:33), Go for Gold’s Jerico Jay Lucero (17:44:39) and Excellent Noodles’ Mar Francis Sudario (17:44:40).

Standard Insurance kept the overall team lead though with a 71:01:14, or 32 seconds ahead of MPTD.

Tour Notes: Manny V. Pangilinan, chairman of the MVP Group of Companies, raised the ante of the race by hiking the top individual prize from P500,000 to P1 million. The second and third placers will also receive P500,000 and P350,000 from P400,000 and P300,000, respectively. The team purse stays at P1 million. “Someone called us that MVP was happy with the turnout and the patience, endurance and passion the MPTC Tour of Luzon cyclists have shown,” said organizing DuckWorld PH chair Pato Gregorio on Monday night. “So out of his (MVP) own pocket, he increased the prize.” — Joey Villar