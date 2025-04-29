Games on Wednesday

(PhilSport Arena)

5 p.m. – Converge vs Rain or Shine

7:30 p.m. – NorthPort vs Ginebra

CONVERGE carries an added motivation as it faces Rain or Shine (ROS) in an explosive clash pitting two of the second-hottest teams in the PBA Philippine Cup.

The FiberXers (3-2) feel the need to get back at the Elasto Painters (2-1), the ones who sent them packing in the previous Commissioner’s Cup best-of-three quarterfinals, in Wednesday’s encounter at the PhilSports Arena.

Winner of the 5 p.m. duel gets to extend its win streak to a third match.

Justin Baltazar has formed a potent twin tower combo with Justin Arana — something the FiberXers can take advantage of with the ROS frontline hit by injuries to Beau Belga (vertigo), Keith Datu (calf) and Caelan Tiongson (back spasm).

The E-Painters hope one or two of them will be back in harness soon, preferably against the two “Justins.”

With a big donut hole in the middle, ROS is relying primarily on the speed of its backcourt and the heads-up play of wingers playing as “converted” big men. Guiao’s troops have proven themselves up to the task so far, winning their last two games, including a 128-116 upset of defending champion Meralco last Sunday.

“But we will be ready. I think they have weakness. And going to the battle, we would prepare for their best. We will prepare for their best and we will give our best din. That’s what competition is.”

Meanwhile, Barangay Ginebra (1-1) and NorthPort (1-2) seek to get back on track in their 7:30 p.m. tussle.

The Gin Kings are out to restore order after their 93-104 loss to San Miguel Beer while the Batang Pier are raring to arrest a two-game skid that followed their 97-75 opening romp over Terrafirma.

Notes: Barangay Ginebra relegated veteran guard LA Tenorio to the unrestricted free agent list with right to salary yesterday while activating Jason David. The move is intended to allow Tenorio, 40, to focus on his chores as coach of the Gilas Pilipinas Youth vying in the FIBA U16 Asia Cup SEABA Qualifiers on May 24 to 30 in Batangas. The Gin Kings expect Mr. Tenorio to be back on the active roster after the Gilas U16 campaign. — Olmin Leyba