FILIPINO pole-vaulter EJ Obiena continued to grope for form after he finished seventh on the same night Olympic and world champion Armand Duplantis struggled in the Xiamen leg of the Diamond League in China on Saturday.

The World No. 4 from Tondo in Manila managed just a 5.62-meter (m) clearance after failing 5.72 m thrice.

Mr. Duplantis failed to hit the 6m plateau and recorded 5.92 m, but it was enough to win the super Swede the gold.

Greek Emmanouil Karalis, the Paris Olympic bronze winner, took second while Dutch Menno Vloon wound up third after the former edged the latter via countback when the two ended with identical 5.82 m.

The Asian champion and record-holder will have another chance to challenge Mr. Duplantis in the Shanghai Leg of the Diamond League set May 3 at the Shanghai Stadium. — Joey Villar