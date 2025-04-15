Games on Wednesday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

5 p.m. – NorthPort vs Rain or Shine

7:30 p.m. – San Miguel vs Magnolia

WHENEVER it’s the All-Filipino, San Miguel Beer (SMB) and Magnolia play with a lot of pride and will to win.

The Philippine Cup is the PBA’s centerpiece competition, one the 10-time kingpin Beermen and the six-time titlist Hotshots traditionally consider their domain.

In the ongoing conference, there’s more at stake for the Beermen and the Hotshots. Not only are they after the PBA’s crown jewel but they’re also aiming for redemption after crashing out in the elimination round and quarterfinal stage, respectively, of the preceding Commissioner’s Cup.

And the Beermen and the Hotshots started their drives with back-to-back triumphs to share pole position.

“I’m expecting them to do well because in practice, it’s very evident that they want to win. And that’s the thing na we instill on the mind of the players,” said SMB coach Leo Austria.

“For us to win, we have to work harder because a lot of teams are playing really well and catching up talent-wise. And this is an all-Filipino, there’s no easy game so we have to level up to be competitive.”

Fresh from beating last season’s Finals conqueror Meralco, 110-98, in their April 9 “retro game,” the June Mar Fajardo and CJ Perez-led Beermen take a big test against the Hotshots in a marquee duel for the solo lead tonight.

The Holy Wednesday gig is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Smart Araneta Coliseum after the 5 p.m. curtain raiser between NorthPort (1-0) and injury-hit Rain or Shine (0-1).

“It will be a huge game for us. I’m really worried about Magnolia because they’re playing a lot better, they’re in top shape and relentless,” said Mr. Austria of their opponent.

Magnolia’s Chito Victolero said the Hotshots really focused on their shot-stopping schemes in the pre-conference.

“Credit to all the players because they embrace to improve our strength and our defense,” he said. “And I think it’s working.”

The double-header will serve as the PBA’s final offering before taking its Holy Week break. Action will resume on April 23 at the Big Dome featuring grand slam-seeking TNT and Barangay Ginebra in their conference debuts against NLEX (1-1) and Terrafirma (1-2), respectively. — Olmin Leyba