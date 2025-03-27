Game on Friday

THE THIRD CHAPTER of the thrilling TNT-Barangay Ginebra titular rivalry couldn’t have gotten a more epic conclusion.

Game 7, a death battle between two fierce combatants unwilling to give an inch and roll over in the face of tremendous adversity.

Tied after six highly charged matches, the Tropang Giga and the Gin Kings settle the score on Friday in the final showdown for the PBA Season 49 Commissioner’s Cup crown at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The rivals lock horns at 7:30 p.m. with TNT out to complete its steal from a 2-3 deficit and add the trophy in the mid-season conference to the Governors’ Cup plum it currently holds and Ginebra bent on making good on second try to end a two-year championship drought.

“Best two words in sports (Game 7). It’s a players’ game so all out,” said Gin Kings star Scottie Thompson, whose team has not tasted triumph since beating Hong Kong’s Bay Area, 4-3, for the Season 48 Commissioner’s Cup diadem in January 2023.

The Justin Brownlee-led Gin Kings have been denied a followup twice by the Rondae Hollis-Jefferson-bannered TNT, which hacked out identical 4-2 conquest in the last two Governors’ Cup Last Dance.

“Looking forward to Game 7. I’ve never been in a Game 7 even in the NBA but at the end of the day, it’s basketball,” said Mr. Hollis-Jefferson.

“It’s do-a-die for both sides and time to give everything. I’m ready, I have that mindset to come in and give my all, fight like always and do whatever it takes to help us win.”

TNT forced the 3-3 deadlock with a huge 87-83 equalizer on Wednesday.

“Everybody’s feeling good for one another but the job for us will always stay the same — it’s not done until we win everything and I feel like everybody understands that,” said RHJ.

With the bungled clincher, there’s much pressure on Ginebra.

“Game 7s are never just another game. They’re tough games, tough to prepare for especially when you come off a loss,” said Ginebra coach Tim Cone.

“It’s a little bit harder going into Game 7 coming off a loss rather than coming off a win. It’s a tougher memory to get right in 24 hours and (be) ready to play so that’s going to be our challenge.”

TNT mentor Chot Reyes takes pressure off by reminding the Tropang Giga they got this far without ace playmaker Jayson Castro.

“We were not even expected to get to the finals when we lost Jayson in the semifinals. And then who would have thought that we would battle a team like that (Ginebra) without last year’s Finals MVP (Castro)? So I told the players don’t let the pressure get to you,” he said.

Notes: TNT big man Poy Erram, who has had game-time altercation with teammate Glen Khobuntin and coach Chot Reyes in this campaign, said he will be getting professional help to control his emotions better. “I’m not going to sugarcoat it, I’ve been a distraction to the team,” said Mr. Erram, who apologized to his teammates, coaches and the public for his recent behavior. “I’m seeking help to move forward.” He made up for it in Game 5 with a solid performance of 14 points, including 10 in the fourth, and six rebounds, four in the final canto. — Olmin Leyba