Games on Friday

(EAC Gym)

9 a.m. – LPU vs SSC-R (Men)

11 a.m. – LPU vs SSC-R (Women)

1 p.m. – AU vs JRU (Women)

3 p.m. – AU vs JRU (Men)

COLLEGE OF ST. BENILDE (CSB) crushed Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) to a pulp, 25-14, 25-12, 25-13, on Thursday to remain in the top two in NCAA Season 100 women’s volleyball at the EAC Gym.

Wielyn Estoque paced her team with 13 points while Zam Nolasco added 11 as the CSB Lady Blazers claimed their sixth win in seven outings to remain within striking distance of the pace-setting University of Perpetual Help Lady Altas, who are unscathed in six assignments.

The four-peat-seeking Taft-based school did not leave anything to chance and just utterly dominated a listless EAC from start to finish in securing the victory.

The EAC Lady Generals fell to 1-6.

Earlier, CSB survived the upset axe heaved by EAC with a 25-22, 25-21, 23-25, 19-25, 16-14 squeaker to seize the solo lead in the men’s side with an immaculate 7-0 mark.

Rocky Roy Motol went on an attacking spree and unloaded a match-high 19 points including 18 on kills while skipper Arnel Christian Aguilar uncorked 17 hits including one that sealed the deal in the deciding fifth set.

The Generals dropped to 2-5. In the other women’s game, Letran overcame a flat start in outlasting San Beda, 22-25, 25-18, 25-13, 25-16, to likewise stay at No. 2 with a 6-1 mark.

The Red Spikers slipped to 0-7. — Joey Villar