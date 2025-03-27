UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS (UST) pulled off a great 83-77 overtime escape act over National University – Nazareth School (NUNS) to snap a 24-year title drought in Game 3 of the UAAP Season 87 high school boys’ basketball tournament on Thursday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Tiger Cubs wasted a 17-point lead in the regulation but regrouped in the extra session to win their first UAAP juniors title since 2001 (Season 64) under the leadership of MVP and bona fide Tiger Jun Cortez.

It’s the 12th juniors basketball title for Santo Tomas, which in the process completed a twin-championship following the 8-0 sweep of the Junior Growling Tigresses in the girls’ tournament last week behind Season MVP and Finals MVP Barby Dajao.

Senegalese forward Racine Kane was at the forefront of Santo Tomas’ 2-1 series win to earn the Finals MVP award with averages of 19.3 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 steals and 1.6 blocks.

And he saved his best for last, dropping 28 points and 17 rebounds laced by an assist, two steals and a block. His back-to-back short heaves gave Santo Tomas an 80-74 lead in the clutch that proved to be enough in the win.

Koji Buenaflor backstopped him with 12 points, 15 rebounds and six assists while Charles Esteban (11), Joaquin Ludovice (10) and Carl Manding (10) threw in solid contributions.

“Walang safe lead against NUNS,” said coach Manu Inigo, now a champion coach in both the UAAP and the NCAA.

Mr. Inigo authored the San Beda Red Cubs’ NCAA title in Season 95 before his Santo Tomas transfer, becoming only the fifth mentor to be a UAAP-NCAA champion coach after Turo Valenzona, Joel Banal, Koy Banal and Aldin Ayo.

Last season’s MVP and this year’s Best Foreign Student-Athlete Collins Akowe of Nigeria collared 23 points, 24 rebounds, three assists and four blocks but the Bullpups still settled for another runner-up finish after bowing to Adamson University last year.

Miguel Palanca (21) and Carl Alftanta (10) were also solid for the wards of coach Kevin de Castro but Akowe’s exit due to five fouls in the last five seconds of regulation took a toll on them down the stretch. — John Bryan Ulanday

The Scores:

UST 83 – Kane 28, Buenaflor 12, Esteban 11, Ludovice 10, Manding 10, Cañete 8, Bucsit 4, Solon 0, Acido 0, Cidanes 0.

NUNS 77 – Akowe 23, Palanca 21, Alfanta 10, Locsin 9, Cartel 4, Matias 3, Solomon 2, Nepacena 2, Usop 0, Pillado 0, Natinga 0, Figueroa 0, Lucido 0.

Quarterscores: 24-18, 46-33, 60-49, 74-74, 83-77.