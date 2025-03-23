Games on Wednesday

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

9 a.m. – UP vs NU (men)

11 a.m. – UP vs NU (women)

3 p.m. – UE vs FEU (men)

5 p.m. – UE vs FEU (women)

FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY (FEU) reasserted mastery of University of Santo Tomas (UST), 25-22, 26-24, 17-25, 26-24, to shake up the leaderboard in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Faida Bakanke erupted for 22 points to lead the way for the FEU Lady Tamaraws, who clawed back from a 10-16 deficit in the fourth set to complete another four-setter win over the suddenly skidding UST Golden Tigresses.

FEU, which took a 25-19, 16-25, 25-14, 25-20 win over Santo Tomas in the opener, dragged the latter to a share of third spot with similar 5-3 slates just behind unbeaten champion National University (7-0) and now-second placer De La Salle University (5-2).

Ms. Bakanke drew solid coverage from Gerzel Petallo and Jazlyn Ellarina with 12 points each as Tin Ubaldo provided 22 sets to engineer FEU’s offense. Ms. Petallo added 15 digs.

“I had high expectations from them this game given the bigger responsibility in the second round. We had high expectations given the stakes at positioning so it’s a good start. We look forward to more,” said coach Tina Salak.

FEU did, hacking out gritty wins in the first two sets in thrilling fashions to set the pace in the duel between two of the closest challengers to NU’s reign.

The Lady Tamaraws dropped the third set and were on the verge of allowing a decider only to flip the switch from a six-point deficit. FEU was still trailing 23-24 before firing three straight points — courtesy of veterans Chenie Tagaod, Mitzi Panangin and Jean Asis to seal the win.

Regina Jurado and Maribeth Hilongo scored 20 and 17 points, respectively, while MVP contender Angge Poyos only had 14 in Santo Tomas’ second straight loss after a five-game winning streak at one point.

From cruising to solo second place with a chance to overtake NU in the first round, Santo Tomas now deals with immense pressure from FEU and La Salle for the coveted second seed and a twice-to-beat edge in the Final Four.

In the men’s division, Far Eastern (8-0) extended its unbeaten campaign with a sweep of Santo Tomas (4-4), 26-24, 25-23, 25-19, while La Salle (5-3) stunned four-peat champion NU (6-2), 25-22, 25-27, 25-21, 25-17. — John Bryan Ulanday