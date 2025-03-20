Games on Friday

(JRU Gym)

9 a.m. – JRU vs Mapua (Men)

11 a.m. – JRU vs Mapua (Women)

1 p.m. – LPU vs CSB (Women)

3 p.m. – LPU vs CSB (Men)

UNIVERSITY of Perpetual Help System DALTA (UPHSD) continued to bolster its bid to reclaim the NCAA women’s volleyball title it last won 12 years ago as it turned back a stubborn San Sebastian College-Recoletos (SSC-R), 25-10, 19-25, 25-22, 25-19, on Thursday in NCAA Season 100 at the JRU Gym.

Jemalyn Menor went on a major tear and unloaded a team-best 21 points, including 20 off attacks, as the Lady Altas rolled to their sixth straight victory that kept them alone on top.

But it wasn’t just an all Ms. Menor show though as UPHSD also drew strength from Daizerlyn Joyce Uy, Shaila Omipon and Winnie Bedana, who chipped in 15, 13 and 12 hits, respectively.

The triumph kept the Las Piñas-based spikers on the course in ending their title drought.

UPHSD’s last championships came in 2013 when it essayed a three-peat feat, the school’s only three crowns in the division thus far.

The Lady Stags, who were paced by power-hitter Kat Santos’ match-best 22-point effort, sputtered to 3-2.

In men’s action earlier, reigning titlist UPHSD smashed SSC-R, 25-20, 25-19, 25-18, to remain at No. 3 with a 5-1 card.

College of St. Benilde and Mapua University share the lead with pristine 5-0 cards. — Joey Villar