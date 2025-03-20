If Draymond Green is once again in the conversation for the Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) award, it’s because of his work during the Warriors’ remarkable run in recent memory. While it’s fair to argue that the arrival of erstwhile Heat Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline triggered the ascent of the blue and yellow in league standings, all and sundry likewise know he and Stephen Curry remain the anchors. Not coincidentally, they’re the only holdovers left from the dynastic years — which is to say they know how to win, and all they needed was a spark to be reminded of how.

There can be no questioning the part Butler has played in the Warriors’ rejuvenation. In the six weeks since they spread the welcome mat for him, they have gone a heady 15-3 and are now sixth in the highly competitive West. That said, his norms as their starting forward — 17.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists in 32.1 minutes of exposure — are middling at best, especially for a six-time All-Star with a $48.8 million salary. In other words, he has shined in a supporting role — effectively polishing the games of Curry on offense and Green on defense.

To be sure, Green would still not be in the DPOY conversation had the Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama, previously a lock for the accolade, not been sidelined for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign due to deep vein thrombosis. Narratives count as well. It’s why Evan Mobley is now considered the frontrunner for the award; the Cavaliers have been at the top of National Basketball Association standings since the start of the season in large measure because of his work on the less-heralded side of the floor.

Storylines can change quickly, of course, and developments heading into the playoffs could sway DPOY voters in Green’s favor. As he noted the other day after shutting down the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo in a win, “I look around the league and don’t see many players impacting the game on the defensive end the way I do. I don’t see many players completely throwing off an entire team’s offense the way I do.” Meanwhile, he would do well to keep plodding on. Only if the Warriors continue their upward trajectory will his case for the award be given its due.

Anthony L. Cuaycong has been writing Courtside since BusinessWorld introduced a Sports section in 1994. He is a consultant on strategic planning, operations and human resources management, corporate communications, and business development.