THERE is no way to go but up for Philippine futsal with the continuous soar of the High5 Futsal Men’s and Women’s Leagues in a bid to discover talents starting from the grassroots level.

Now on its fourth year as a premier platform for aspiring futsal players, High5 vowed to shore up their drive in a grander bid of representing the country in future international tournaments with homegrown talents.

“Philippines has the talent to compete in Asia and around the world. That’s the dream,” said High5 Chief Organizer Danny Moran, also the President and Chairman of the Henry V. Moran Foundation, in a media availability for its new season on Wednesday at the Amici Italian Restaurant in Greenhills, San Juan.

“The potential is really within the Filipinos in futsal where it’s all about skills and not necessarily about height. We have talented players in a sport where the Philippines can really compete and stand out internationally.”

High5 rolled the red carpet last month with the women’s division featuring 10 teams including Pinay 5 Futsal Club, the first ever professional futsal club in the country, as well as the eight-team men’s side.

Pinay 5 Futsal Club, under the mentorship of Dutch coach Vic Hermans, is topping women’s league so far with three of its players also making it to the pre-selected national team for the country’s 2025 FIFA Women’s Futsal World Cup hosting this November.

But reigning supreme in the Philippines is just the beginning as High5, which supports over 400 schools for futsal development in the last 10 years, and the Pinay 5 Futsal Club aspire to represent the country abroad soon.

“The future starts now. We started it four years ago and we’re growing. I don’t know where we’ll end up but I hope this team would be to play in the AFC and other international tournaments. That’s our goal,” said Mr. Hermans, who also serves as the Director of Sports of the Henry V. Moran Foundation.

Before that though, High5 that’s playing for now at the Aquinas School in San Juan and the Tuloy FC in Muntinlupa, is eyeing to expand nationwide with planned tournaments in Cebu, Pangasinan, Davao and Cagayan de Oro. — John Bryan Ulanday