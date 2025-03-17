AFTER FAILING to convert his last-gasp attempt at the game-winner against a wall of defenders, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (RHJ) lay down on the floor for extra seconds, absorbing the missed opportunity to steal Game 2 for TNT.

His teammates went over to RHJ’s spot and encircled him, letting their beloved import know that everything’s fine despite the 70-71 loss that enabled Ginebra to tie the PBA Commissioner’s Cup finals at 1-1.

“We ‘live and die’ for RHJ,” said RR Pogoy, expressing Tropang Giga’s immense faith in the two-time Best Import that helped them to two Governors’ Cup titles.

With Ginebra erasing TNT’s three-point cushion and going up by one on a four-point cluster from Justin Brownlee, the Tropang Giga put the ball in the hands of the ever-reliable Mr. Hollis-Jefferson.

But this time, it didn’t work out the way it normally did.

Hounded by the double-team of Stephen Holt and Scottie Thompson, RHJ couldn’t launch a decent shot and beat the buzzer with 32.5 seconds left.

TNT managed to retrieve possession on a steal by Calvin Oftana on the other end, giving themselves 7.3 ticks to execute a final offensive. RHJ received the inbounds pass from Mr. Pogoy, dribbled closer to the basket as Mr. Thompson joined primary defender Mr. Holt and disturbed the TNT import’s ball control, leaving him little room and time space as he shot an off-balanced jumper.

“I’ll probably watch that shot 20 times. You know, the last two or three possessions I didn’t even get a shot on? That’s on me,” Mr. Hollis-Jefferson said.

“I mean, that’s something I want to get better at, learn from it, grow from it. I’ll watch it. I’m not afraid to see where I messed up, where I made a mistake. Hopefully (Coach) Chot (Reyes) calls me out on it. I’m good with that. So it’s all about getting better.”

The counter-adjustments and counter-counter-adjustments continue on Wednesday as TNT and Ginebra battle for control of the race-to-four finale in Game 3 at the PhilSports Arena. — Olmin Leyba