Gin Kings battle Castro-less TNT in Last Dance for third time

Game on Friday

(MOA Arena)

7:30 p.m. – TNT vs Barangay Ginebra

(Finals, Game 1)

AND off the old rivals go.

TNT, hunting for a twin-kill in Season 49, and Barangay Ginebra, gunning for a first title in nearly two years, fire the opening salvo in PBA Commissioner’s Cup championship series on Friday at the Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena.

This will be the third installment of what’s become a familiar sight over the last five conferences. The protagonists battled for the crown in the Season 47 and Season 49 editions of the Governors’ Cup with the Rondae Hollis-Jefferson-led Tropang Giga prevailing against Justin Brownlee (JB) and the Gin Kings both times.

“They beat us twice already so it’s on us to change the narrative,” Ginebra coach Tim Cone said ahead of the 7:30 p.m. finals opener.

There are major differences in the combatants’ rosters compared to the one that disputed the Governors’ Cup crown last November.

TNT’s Jayson Castro, the Finals MVP of the season-opening Governors’ Cup, is recovering from knee surgery, leaving big shoes to fill. Meanwhile, athletic wings Jamie Malonzo and Jeremiah Gray are back from injuries as mid-season acquisition Troy Rosario adds experience and talent for Ginebra.

“This one’s different. Jayson (Castro) is our composure leader, he keeps us calm, he controls the game in crucial moments,” said Mr. Hollis-Jefferson.

“I can say we can harp on that but in basketball, as in life, things happen and we’ve got to have the ‘next man up’ mentality. And I think we’ll be able to embrace that and kind of take it from there.”

Health issues bogged the Gin Kings, too, as Mr. Rosario sprained his ankle in their semifinal closeout and Mr. Brownlee had an asthma attack last Monday. But the five-day break apparently helped JB fully recover and gave Rosario a chance to see action.

“Troy (Rosario) is GTD (game-time decision) and Justin (Brownlee) is good to go,” Mr. Cone told The STAR on Thursday.

Just as Mr. Brownlee and Mr. Hollis-Jefferson are rekindling their rivalry, Mr. Cone and good pal and long-time rival Chot Reyes of TNT are facing off for the eighth time since 1994.

“More than the familiarity and the two of us as coaches, it’s really the players who are going to decide the series,” said Mr. Reyes.

“We could make our adjustments here and there, but after a while, it’s really going to come down to who’s able to get it done on the floor. So whether we’re familiar or not, I think the deciding factor is really what’s going to happen on the court.”

The Tropang Giga expect the Gin Kings to come in highly motivated to avenge their two finals losses and hoist the trophy again after their triumph in the Season 47 Commissioner’s Cup.

“We had the chance last conference. Obviously, we came up short. So we’re trying to double the effort this time,” said Ginebra’s Maverick Ahanmisi. — Olmin Leyba