Games on Friday

(LPU Gym)

9 a.m. – Mapua vs LPU (Men)

11 a.m. – Mapua vs LPU (Women)

1 p.m. – AU vs UPHSD (Women)

3 p.m. – AU vs UPHSD (Men)

COLLEGE OF ST. BENILDE (CSB) overpowered San Sebastian University, 25-20, 25-13, 25-21, on Thursday to remain unbeaten in the NCAA in the last five years and atop Season 100 women’s volleyball at the LPU Gym.

Wielyn Estoque led the way with 15 points while Clydel Mare Catarig and Zam Nolasco scattered 12 and 11 hits, respectively, to help keep the Lady Blazers’s amazing streak going.

It was the third win in a row for the three-peat champion and 43rd overall that started during the pandemic-shortened season in 2020.

Interestingly, it was a duel between two squads whose coaches — CSB’s Jerry Yee and SSC-R’s Roger Gorayeb — gave up their head-coaching jobs to become assistants in order for them to continue handling their respective teams.

That is because of an old league rule barring mentors who are also coaching in the pros to handle the head-coaching reins in the NCAA.

Mr. Yee is coach of ZUS and Mr. Gorayeb Capital1 in the Premier Volleyball League.

It was the Lady Stags’ first defeat in three outings.

In the other match, Jose Rizal University claimed its first win at the expense of San Beda, 25-22, 25-23, 25-22, after three straight setbacks.

The Red Spikers fell to 0-3. — Joey Villar