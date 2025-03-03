A ROARING introduction statement for the neophyte Ritchie Estampador at the sunrise of his promising track, and a sweet redemption for the grizzled Maricar Camacho at dawn of her illustrious ride.

Albeit from different roots, both runners found themselves tangled on the same road of glory on a gloomy Sunday morning as Mr. Estampador and Ms. Camacho blazed through the opposition to reign supreme in the centerpiece 21-kilometer (km) event of the 2025 National Milo Marathon Manila leg at the Mall of Asia Concert Grounds.

Not even a drizzle of rain on the day before the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration declared the end of amihan or northeast monsoon (cold winds) could stop their fire and hunger from being hailed as the king and queen of Milo half-marathon ahead of almost 20,000 total runners in different divisions.

Mr. Estampador, a marathon beginner from Mapua but traces his roots in La Castellana in Negros Occidental, stamped his class in the men’s division by clocking one hour, 10 minutes and 18 seconds while the Bacoor pride Ms. Camacho captured the women’s crown, at last, with a time of 1:32:16 following a series of bridesmaid finishes.

Roy Laudit (1:15:09) and Mark Anthony Oximar (1:17:23) finished second and third, respectively, in the men’s category, while the multi-titled Jho-An Villarma (1:43:21) and Charlyn Ayende (1:49:20) completed the women’s podium.

It was a runaway victory for both, leaving their foes off the dust in the first 10 kilometers from the Baclaran stretch to the Coastal Terminal. But achieving it with dreaded preparations months prior wasn’t a walk in the park.

The 37-year-old Ms. Camacho won the 42K Manila leg in 2023 but bowed to Cebu’s Lizane Abella in last year’s edition for a runner-up finish. She then finished third in the 42K national finals in Cagayan de Oro, won by marathon queen Christine Hallasgo, later on.

A stark contrast was the 23-year-old Mr. Estampador, who only got into marathon last year after spending most of his athletic career as a middle distance runner marked by two NCAA and three Palarong Pambansa gold medals.

And he did not disappoint, rising above seasoned foes in his first marathon after a jump from steeplechase, 800-meter and 1,500-m runs.

Both runners won a prize of P10,000 and their own set of sports apparels each. Ms. Camacho will save it for her three-year-old daughter’s education plan while Mr. Estampador will use it for his own as a third-year Education PE major student in Mapua University.

For Milo, that’s exactly the heart of its vision for more than six decades already, putting premium on the journey and success of Filipino champions in sports — and especially Filipino champions in life.

Though in different stages of their career, Mr. Estampador, out to further soar into new heights of his shining career, and Ms. Camacho, regardless if she’s about to ride into the sunset or not just yet, want the same goal – the 42K thrones in the Milo Marathon national finals in Iloilo.

NOTE: James Orduña (32:07) and Joida Gagnao (39:27) won the men’s and women’s 10 km, respectively. Alfrence Braza (15:54) ruled the men’s 5 km while Joneza Sustituedo (21:01) led the women’s 5 km. Jercho Danao (10:50) and Alessandra Quiambao (12:20) reigned in men’s and women’s 3 km, respectively, while the Kerro Bantiles and company won the family division.

Jose Rizal University had the biggest delegation among the close to 20,000 runners followed by Taguig National High School and Pasay City National High School. — John Bryan Ulanday