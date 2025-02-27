Games on Friday

(San Beda Gym)

9 a.m. – EAC vs SSC-R (Men)

11 a.m. – EAC vs SSC-R (Women)

1 p.m. – San Beda vs AU (Women)

3 p.m. – San Beda vs AU (Men)

UNIVERSITY OF PERPETUAL Help fended off Jose Rizal University’s (JRU) late uprising and eked out a 25-17, 22-25, 25-14, 25-22 victory on Thursday to remain unscathed and on top in NCAA Season 100 women’s volleyball at the San Beda Gym.

Shaila Allaine Omipon and Winnie Bedana took turns and uncorked 21 and 20 points, respectively, to help propel the Lady Altas claim their second straight victory and keep their place at the helm.

“It’s a blessing in disguise that we lost a set so that we could learn from it,” said UPHSD coach Sandy Rieta.

Up two sets to one, the Las Piñas-based belles faced a rough challenge from the Lady Bombers in the fourth set when the former couldn’t easily put the latter away and even had to shatter a deadlock at 18.

But the prolific duo of Mses. Omipon and Bedana went to work and came through just in time to seal the deal.

JRU dropped to 0-2.

In the other women’s game, Colegio de San Juan de Letran Lady Knights also posted its second straight win with a 25-21, 32-34, 25-11, 25-21 win over Mapua University Lady Cardinals.

In men’s play, five-peat feat-seeking UPHSD clobbered JRU, 25-20, 25-21, 25-19, to likewise roll to a second win in a row.

Kobe Brian Tabuga and skipper Jefferson Marapoc were at the center of the storm after unloading 15 and 13 hits, respectively, for the Altas, who are still grieving the demise of their coach Sammy Acaylar just a little over a month ago. — Joey Villar