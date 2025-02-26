Games on Thursday

(PhilSports Arena)

4 p.m. – Galeries vs Cignal

6:30 p.m. – Creamline vs Nxled

FOUR TEAMS, headed by heavy favorites Creamline and Cignal, get the first cracks at quarterfinal berths in Thursday’s start of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

The Cool Smashers, who topped the prelims with a 9-1 record, should be locked and loaded when they battle the Nxled Chameleons, who were last with a 1-10 mark, in their one-game qualification round duel at 6:30 p.m.

Same with the HD Spikers, the No. 3 squad with an 8-3 card who square off with the Galeries Tower Highrisers, who wound up 10th with a 1-10 slate, at 4 p.m.

The winners will advance straight to the best-of-three quarters unfurling March 15 at the same Pasig venue.

The losers, in contrast, will fall in the two-bracket play-in wherein the eventual top teams in each of the three-team groups will book the last tickets to the quarters.

“If we stay with our game plan, we have a strong chance,” said Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses, who is hoping to steer the franchise to a 17th straight podium finish, a five-peat feat and an 11th title — all league records.

For Cignal mentor Shaq delos Santos, it will be all about making do with what they have after losing vital cogs Ces Molina and Riri Meneses mid-season.

“Even we have just 12 players, we have been managing with maximizing the skills of each and everyone and then we get to train faster also,” said Mr. Delos Santos.

Rose Doria and Vanie Gandler have mostly taken the leadership role while rookie sensation Ishie Lalongisip as well as Judith Abil have been stepping up big as of late in helping fill that massive void up front.

“Coach will need my help inside the court, that’s why I’m trying to help in whatever way I can,” said Ms. Doria. — Joey Villar