Game on Sunday

(Spark Arena, Auckland)

3 p.m. (10 a.m. Manila time) – New Zealand vs Philippines

AJ EDU relishes the opportunity of donning the Philippine colors again after his last Gilas Pilipinas stint in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Mr. Edu dealt with knee issues after his breakout performance of 8.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in the global meet in Manila and was forced to sit out a number of Gilas campaigns since then.

He was supposed to suit up last November for the second window of the FIBA Asia Cup (AC) Qualifiers but an unfortunate knee injury sustained while playing in Japan days before the two home matches forced a delay in his national team comeback.

Now back in the pink of health, the 6-foot-10 Mr. Edu finally reconnected with his Gilas mates and made his debut for the Tim Cone-coached squad in the four-nation Doha Invitational Cup in Qatar.

The former Toledo standout had 10 rebounds, six points, two assists and one block in nearly 24 minutes of play to help the National open the campaign with a 74-71 victory over host Qatar. He then posted a 6-6 statline with one block in 16 minutes in their 54-75 loss to Lebanon and produced six points, three boards, two steals and two blocks in an extended 27-minute duty in their 55-86 defeat to Egypt.

Mr. Edu’s whirlwind Gilas return slate continues in the third window of AC Qualifiers, where the Pinoy dribblers are booked for away assignments against Chinese-Taipei in Taipei last night and New Zealand in Auckland on Sunday.

“It’s been a good experience. Definitely tough, (traveling to) three, four countries in a matter of days but at the end of the day, it’s a blessing to be able to travel and to represent the country,” Mr. Edu said on One Sports.

“And for me, it’s been a long time coming. So as tough as it was, despite the games (in Doha) not going our way, the biggest thing I got out of it was just the joy of being able to play again for the country and all glory to God for that.”

The return of Mr. Edu, along with ace winger Jamie Malonzo who also missed some of Gilas’ 2024 gigs due to calf injury, served as a breath of fresh air after 7-foot-3 Kai Sotto went down with an ACL.

The Justin Brownlee-led Nationals are looking forward to making the trip to Taiwan one of redemption after their disappointing showing in Qatar.

“I’m excited, I’m sure everybody else is excited to get back on the court and try to get a win against Taiwan, especially having lost the past two games we played in Doha,” said Mr. Brownlee in expressing Gilas’ mindset. — Olmin Leyba