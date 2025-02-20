HUNDREDS OF NATIONAL, amateur, pro and aspiring swim-bike-run enthusiasts here and abroad are expected to troop up North as the My Daily Collagen ushers in its fifth triathlon next month in Subic.

Sporting a theme of “Where Stars Are Born,” the upstart triathlon firing off on March 9 anticipates its biggest edition to date from a 400-strong participation last year with delegates from the United States and across Asia.

Local participation includes seasoned and first-time triathletes all the way from Zamboanga with three categories on board for different preferences and capabilities as My Daily Collagen levels it up in other sports after also backing volleyball club PLDT in the PVL.

These are the standard distance of 1.5-kilometer (km) swim, 40-km bike and 10-km run and sprint distance of 750-meter swim, 20-km bike and 5-km run with an age requirement of 16 years old and up.

Among the innovations in the My Daily Collagen, however, is the team relay for standard distance category with each club designating different players for 1.5-km swim, 40-km bike and 10-km run. — John Bryan Ulanday