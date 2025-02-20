Games on Friday

(SSC-R Gym)

9 a.m. – Letran vs JRU (men/women)

1 p.m. – SSC-R vs Mapua (women/men)

COLLEGE of St. Benilde (CSB) turned back Arellano University (AU), 25-18, 25-12, 24-26, 25-17, on Thursday to launch its four-peat feat bid in NCAA Season 100 women’s volleyball at the San Sebastian College Gym.

It was the Lady Blazers’ first victory of the year that they hoped would end up in another championship after reigning supreme the last three seasons when they never absorbed a single defeat.

More impressively, it was CSB’s 41st straight win in a magnificent stretch that included victories in the pandemic-shortened 2021 season.

But the belles from Taft knew it would be tougher this year as they will miss four key cogs from their three-peat reign in Cloanne Mondonedo, Michelle Gamit, Gayle Pascual and Jade Gentapa, who have all turned pro.

Taking the cudgels this time were Mycah Go, Mary Grace Borromeo and Zam Nolasco, who fired 17, 11 and 10 points, respectively.

CSB had a chance to essay a straight set win when it handily took the first two sets and was up, 24-22, in the third but lost concentration after allowing AU to turn the tables around and seize the last four points in snatching the frame and forcing another one.

In men’s play, CSB likewise downed AU, 25-22, 27-25, 27-29, 25-19. — Joey Villar