WORLD NO. 4 and Asian champion EJ Obiena delivered his season-best performance in pocketing the gold medal in the Orlen Copernicus Cup in Toruń, Poland over the weekend.

The two-time Olympian submitted a 5.8-meter (m) clearance in capturing the mint ahead of other competitors that included local hero Piotr Lisek, who snared the silver with a 5.7 m.

Norwegian Sondre Guttormsen also registered a 5.7 m but settled for the bronze via countback.

It was the best effort for the World Championship bronze winner and Southeast Asian Games king after his 5.7 m in last month’s Meeting Metz Moselle Athletor in France where he also struck gold.

The Toruń feat was redemption of sorts for Mr. Obiena after a forgettable stint in last week’s ISTAF Indoor tournament in Dusseldorf, Germany where he ended up seventh of eight participants.

After passing up on the 5.2 m and 5.4 m, Mr. Obiena effortlessly cleared 5.5 m, passed up another attempt at 5.6 m, and then easily cleared 5.7 m.

He then found trouble hurdling 5.8 m after misfiring on his first two tries before eventually clearing on the third and final attempt that sealed the deal.

Mr. Obiena then tried 5.85 m but to no avail. — Joey Villar