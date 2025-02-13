TAIWAN’S New Taipei pulled the plug on Meralco’s Final Four bid in the East Asia Super League (EASL) with a 106-96 double overtime victory on Wednesday night at the University of Taipei Gymnasium.

The Kings wiped out the nine-point lead the Bolts seized in the last seven minutes of regulation then outlasted the reigning PBA Philippine Cup kingpins in the final push to claim the last seat to the F4.

The Taiwanese club finished Group B at second with 4-2 and joined topnotcher and early qualifier Ryukyu Golden Kings (5-1) in the next round. The Kings earned the right to face Group A No. 1 Hiroshima Dragonflies (5-1) in the KO F4 slated March 7 in Macau, where Ryukyu is up against Group A No. 2 Taoyuan Pauian Pilots (4-2).

The Bolts wound up fourth in the group with 2-4, left to rue their failure to finish off the Kings in regulation.

The first extra time was almost disastrous for Meralco if not for Jansen Rios, who hit a triple at the buzzer to knot the count at 91-91. But the charges of Luigi Trillo failed to stop New Taipei from racking up nine unanswered points in the second OT that ultimately put the game out of reach.

DJ Kennedy shot 21 points to pace Meralco, which missed out on the EASL semis three days after falling short in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup quarterfinals sudden death against Barangay Ginebra back home.

Chris Newsome netted 17 points while Mr. Kennedy’s import partner Akil Mitchell produced 15 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists while battling back spasm. — Olmin Leyba

The scores

New Taipei 106 — Sakakini 31, Daye 24, Lin 19, Manigault 19, Lee 13, Chen 0, Chien 0, Lu 0, Su 0, Hung 0, Lin CP 0.

Meralco 96 — Kennedy 21, Newsome 17, Mitchell 15, Quinto 15, Rios 11, Hodge 10, Black 5, Kouame 2, Cansino 0, Banchero 0.

Quarterscores: 24-25, 42-44, 57-67, 78-78, 91-91, 106-96.