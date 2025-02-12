Games on Thursday

(PhilSports Arena)

4 p.m. – Choco Mucho vs Nxled

6:30 p.m. – Cignal vs ZUS

SENSATIONAL ROOKIE Ishie Lalongisip seeks to continue flashing her strong form as Cignal clashes with a dangerous ZUS Coffee on Thursday in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

Taking advantage of the opportunity that was opened up following the abrupt departure of power duo Ces Molina and Riri Meneses, the high-leaping 23-year-old former Adamson captain has flourished as she averaged 16 points in their last two games.

It included a 13-point effort in a 25-12, 25-15, 25-17 win over Capital1 last week that kept the HD Spikers in the top three with a 6-3 record.

Another second-stringer who had helped fill the void was Judith Abil, who came through with 13 hits in their most recent win.

Choco Mucho, meanwhile, likewise shoots to improve on its 6-3 mark as it tangles with Nxled (1-8) at 4 p.m. — Joey Villar